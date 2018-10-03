Tequan Richmond (Everybody Loves Chris) and Tetona Jackson (All Night) are set as leads in Boomerang, BET’s reboot of the 1992 film. Leland Martin (All Night) and Lala Milan (Claws) also are set as series regulars in the 10-episode half-hour series, executive produced by Halle Berry, Lena Waithe and co-produced by BET Networks and Paramount Television

Based on the 1992 American romantic comedy film, Boomerang will follow the lives of Jacqueline Boyer’s son (Richmond) and Marcus and Angela Graham’s daughter (Jackson) as they try to step out of their parents’ shadows and make a legacy of their own.

Richmond’s Bryson is resourceful, tough and charming. Raised by a single mother, he’s self-assured and doesn’t hide his vulnerability. Every bit as driven as Simone, Bryson wants to make his mark on this world.

Jackson’s Simone is privileged, beautiful, cool and driven to a fault. She has an easy confidence that she inherited from her father, but a down-to-earth, chill vibe, which she inherited from her mother. The shadow of both her parents looms large and she is eager to step out of it and make a name for herself.

Courtesy of Paramount Television

Martin will play Ari, a digital producer with big dreams. He is handsome, charming, effortlessly confident, and has an edge and swagger that is completely disarming. Ari doesn’t believe in labels. He’s an equal opportunist when it comes to dating.

Milan is Tia, a misguided performance artist with high ambitions. She is a classically trained dancer who wants to topple the patriarchy. She’s charismatic and wildly unique. Tia is an activist at heart, but she doesn’t mind being a little ratchet every now and then.

Ben Cory Jones (Underground, Insecure) is attached as showrunner and will executive produce the series along with Berry and Waithe and Rishi Rajani for Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions. Waithe and Jones co-wrote the pilot episode and Dime Davis (The Chi) will direct the pilot episode as well as additional episodes including the finale.

Best known for his role in Sundance thriller Blue Caprice and as Drew Rock in Chris Rock comedy Everybody Hates Chris, Richmond was most recently seen starring in the AwesomenessTV horror mini-series The Unsettling and comedy All Night. He’s repped by ICM Partners, Cohn / Torgan Management and Stone, Meyer, Genow, Smelkinson, & Binder.

Jackson, who played Cassie in All Night, also starred in MTV’s Happyland, Dear Diary I Died and Maximum Ride, Jackson is repped by BRS/Gage and Priluck Company.

Martin appeared in a lead role in A Cinderella Christmas for Ion Network and was also the lead in web series The Rookie for Lifetime and A&E. He is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Holly Shelton Management.

Milan’s credits include TNT’s Claws and Fear Factor. She’s repped by Select Management Group.