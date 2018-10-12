RJ Walker (Atlanta) and Paula Newsome (Barry) have joined the recurring cast of Boomerang, BET’s reboot of the 1992 film, executive produced by Halle Berry, Lena Waithe and co-produced by BET Networks and Paramount Television.

Boomerang will follow the lives of Jacqueline Boyer’s son (Tequan Richmond) and Marcus and Angela Graham’s daughter (Tetona Jackson) as they try to step out of their parents’ shadows and make a legacy of their own.

Walker will play David Wright, a Wall Street guy turned preacher with a strong moral compass. Fastidious about his looks, he feels well beyond his 26 years. Was married to Crystal.

Newsome will portray Victoria Johnson. Your least favorite aunt, Victoria is the Creative Director of The Graham Agency, and Bryson and Simone’s boss. Set in her ways, mainly because they’ve worked so well for her in the past, she’s tough on the younger associates, in spite of their family connections to the agency.

Walker’s previous credits include a major recurring role on FX’s Atlanta, a supporting role on Wine Country for Netflix, as well as appearances on Baskets opposite Zach Galifinakis for FX, Amazon’s Hand of God, ABC’S Castle, and TNT’s Major Crimes. He is repped by APA, Artists First, and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.

Newsome is known for her role as Detective Janice Moss opposite Henry Winkler and Bill Hader in HBO’s Barry. Her other TV credits include Suits, Transparent, Pretty Little Liars, Chicago Hope, NCIS, Suburgatory and How To Get Away With Murder. Her film work includes Guess Who opposite Bernie Mac and Ashton Kutcher and Little Miss Sunshine, among others. She’s repped by BRS/Gage.