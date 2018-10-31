Brittany Inge (Atlanta), Joey BadA$$ (Mr. Robot) and newcomer Kimberly Hall have joined the recurring cast of Boomerang, BET’s reboot of the 1992 film, executive produced by Halle Berry, Lena Waithe and co-produced by BET Networks and Paramount Television.

Boomerang will follow the lives of Jacqueline Boyer’s son (Tequan Richmond) and Marcus and Angela Graham’s daughter (Tetona Jackson) as they try to step out of their parents’ shadows and make a legacy of their own.

Inge will play Crystal Garrett, a Type-A Southern belle, Crystal works in advertising with Bryson and is one of Simone’s best friends. She can be buttoned up, but she always speaks her mind. Crystal was married to David when she was younger.

BadA$$ portrays Camden Knight. Gorgeous, edgy and sexy, Camden is a professional musician; the only innocent thing about him is his smile.

Hall is Rocky, a lesbian with a dominant personality, she is very protective over her girlfriend Tia and her career.

Inge’s credits include guest-starring roles on Atlanta, Love Is __, The Resident, Survivor’s Remorse and The Passage. She also appeared in 20th Century Fox’s feature The Hate U Give. Inge is repped by Buchwald and Aligned Stars Agency.

Joey Bada$$ rose to hip-hop prominence following his 1999 mixtape, which launched his career as a rapper and songwriter. His debut album, 2015’s “B4.DA.$$”, debuted at No. 5 on Billboard and topped the hip-hop charts, and last year’s “All-Amerikkkan Badass” showed his chops as a political writer with a gift for melody. He also recurs as Leon on USA Network’s Mr. Robot and has guest-starred on Starz’s Power among others. He is repped by WME.

This is Hall’s first television role. He is repped by LINK Entertainment.