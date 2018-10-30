Everyone’s favorite talking depressed horse will be back again. Six weeks after its Season 5 premiere, Netflix has renewed offbeat animated series Bojack Horseman starring Will Arnett for a sixth go-round.

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Bojack Horseman features Arnett as the voice of BoJack, the failed legendary ’90s sitcom star from “Horsin’ Around,” who has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whisky and failed relationships. Now, in the presence of his human sidekick Todd (Aaron Paul) and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), BoJack is primed for his comeback…

Bojack Horseman is Executive Produced by Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen and Noel Bright. Will Arnett and Aaron Paul also serve as Executive Producers. BoJack was designed by graphic artist Lisa Hanawalt and is animated by LA-based ShadowMachine. The show is produced by Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company.