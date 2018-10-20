The new Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody will be showcased in the ScreenX format, the second 20th Century Fox film to be released using the new technology following Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

CJ 4DPLEX, 20th Century Fox and Regency Enterprises made the announcement today. ScreenX is a multi-projection system used within a theater setting. It was created in 2012 by CJ CGV, part of South Korean conglomerate CJ Group, as one of the “next cinema formats,” along with 4DX, the multisensory cinema technology with motion and environmental effects.

ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to create an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree format that projects onto three theater walls. To date, ScreenX has been installed on 164 screens around the world.

Bohemian Rhapsody is a celebration of Queen, their music, and lead singer Freddie Mercury, portrayed by Rami Malek. The film will be released worldwide beginning on October 24.

“Bohemian Rhapsody is the perfect film for moviegoers to immerse themselves in the full potential of ScreenX,” said Byung Hwan Choi, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX. “Audience members will experience the thrill of being in the crowd, singing along to the legendary Queen’s greatest hits, and relive some of the most famous moments in rock and roll history.”

“We are excited to partner with ScreenX once again to offer theatergoers a completely unique viewing experience for Bohemian Rhapsody,” said Andrew Cripps, President of International Film Distribution, 20th Century Fox. “Audiences will feel as if they are along for the journey with Queen and front row at the historic performance of Freddie Mercury leading the crowd at Live Aid.”