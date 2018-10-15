After finding huge success in the United Kingdom, Bodyguard will make its way stateside on October 24 when it debuts on Netflix. The new trailer for the political thriller dropped today and features a wild amount of tensions rising between Game Of Thrones alum Richard Madden and Line Of Duty‘s Keeley Hawes.

Set in and around the corridors of power, Bodyguard tells the story of David Budd (Madden), a heroic, but volatile war veteran now working as a Specialist Protection Officer for the Royalty and Specialist Branch (RasP) of London’s Metropolitan Police Service. When he is assigned to protect the ambitious and powerful Home Secretary Julia Montague (Hawes), Budd finds himself torn between his duty and his beliefs. Responsible for her safety, could he become her biggest threat?

The series also stars Gina McKee (Line of Duty), Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders), Vincent Franklin (Happy Valley), Pippa Haywood (Scott & Bailey), Stuart Bowman (Versailles) and Paul Ready (The Terror).

Bodyguard is produced by World Productions, an ITV Studios company. The series is executive produced by Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty, Bodies), Simon Heath (Line of Duty, Save Me, The Great Train Robbery) for World Productions and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for BBC directed by Thomas Vincent and John Strickland, and produced by Eric Coulter and Priscilla Parish.