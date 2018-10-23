Blumhouse Television has expanded its production, development and business affairs teams, adding five new positions to accommodate its growing slate. With 15 projects in various stages of production, the company has hired Lisa Niedenthal as Executive Vice President of Production, Tevin Adelman as VP of Production, and Alexandra Reed as Manager of Production. Niedenthal will oversee productions across all scripted and non-scripted programming. In addition, Anne Pedersen joins as Senior Vice President of Business Affairs. The development team also added Kyle Chalmers as VP of Development and Original Programming and promoted Sahar Vahedi to Director of Development.

“2018 has been an incredible year for us, with series launches on HBO, Facebook Watch, USA Network, Hulu and Netflix and award-winning documentaries at the Sundance and Tribeca Film Festivals, plus docuseries in production at FX, Sundance and Oxygen, so staffing up has been a priority,” said Marci Wiseman co-president Blumhouse Television. “We have been very fortunate to bring on such outstanding executives to fill critically important roles in production, development and business affairs,” added Jeremy Gold co-president Blumhouse Television.

Prior to Blumhouse Television, Niedenthal served as SVP Production for Film, Television, and Digital at Entertainment One overseeing production on projects including Sharp Objects which Blumhouse Television co-produced; Ice, and A Million Little Pieces. Niedenthal began her career in film and has combined her freelance producing with more than 12 years as an executive and consultant at Disney, Viacom, Showtime and Entertainment One. Niedenthal is also producing partner of Emilio Estevez on his directing/writing projects, which have included Rated X, Bobby, The Way and the recently produced drama, The Public.

Before joining Blumhouse Television, Pedersen worked as a consultant for FremantleMedia North America, dealing with the negotiation and deals for scripted series. She was a consultant for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment where she handled deals for unscripted pilots and series with other stints as Vice President, Business Affairs of ABC Entertainment and Vice President, Business Affairs of International Creative Management.

Adelman was the VP of Production at Dakota Pictures, overseeing series such as Deadbeat for Hulu and Lionsgate; Nightcap for Pop TV; Lopez for TV Land, as well as multiple series and specials for Netflix, Comedy Central, and HBO. Prior to that, Adelman had been producing television and feature films including the original series Con Man for Lionsgate, the first-ever scripted series for BET, Somebodies, DVD on TV for FX, and the scripted reality-TV send-up Reality Show for Showtime and Sony Screen Gems.

Chalmers served as Director, Original Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment before joining Blumhouse Television. He worked on Mr. Robot, Suits, Happy!, Shooter, Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G., as well as the Suits spin-off Second City. Before transitioning to the drama side he worked on USA’s comedy series Playing House, Sirens, and Benched. Before that, he was at Spike TV. Chalmers started his career in the television department at ICM Partners.