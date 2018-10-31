French director Abdellatif Kechiche, who won the Palme D’or for Blue Is The Warmest Color, is the latest high-profile film name to be accused of sexual assault. Kechiche “categorically denies” the charges, according to his lawyer.

Kechiche, who also directed Black Venus, has been accused by a young actress of sexual assault at a dinner party in Paris in June.

The young actress, who has not been named, filed a complaint with French police on October 6 but the matter has only just been revealed publicly.

A preliminary investigation has been opened by the 2nd District Judicial police in Paris. The incident is reported to have happened in an apartment located in the 20th Arrondissement in Paris, the home of a mutual friend of the director and the actress.

Kechiche is understood to be in post-production on the sequel to his 2017 film Mektoub My Love: Canto Uno, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year.

The news was broken by French news channel BFMTV.