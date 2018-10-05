EXCLUSIVE: Blindspotting stars Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, and the film’s producers Snoot Entertainment are reteaming with Lionsgate on First Sight, a film which Casal will write and direct for his feature directorial debut. Described as a sci-fi romantic comedy, the pic is about falling asleep to find the person of your dreams.

Shutterstock

Keith Calder and Jess Calder of Snoot will produce First Sight with Casal and Diggs. The Calders founded the company in 2004 and have produced projects such as the 2015 Oscar-nominated animated film Anomalisa and Abe Forsythe’s upcoming feature, Little Monsters, starring Lupita Nyong’o, Josh Gad, and Alexander England.

Long-time friends and Oakland natives Casal and Diggs also wrote and produced Blindspotting which premiered at Sundance this year and was released in theaters via Lionsgate in July. The film was largely well received.

Casal, a musician and poetic who appeared on HBO’s Def Poetry, was recently added to the cast of Bad Education starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney. Diggs was part of the original cast of Broadway’s Hamilton and has since recurred on ABC’s Black-ish, co-starred in Lionsgate’s Wonder with Julia Roberts, and also stars in the upcoming series, Snowpiercer.

Casal is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partner, while WME and Brookside Artist Management rep Diggs.