The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons had long been interested in mining his growing up in Texas for a comedy series. A couple of years ago, his idea morphed into Young Sheldon, a spinoff from Big Bang about the Texas childhood of Parsons’ character Sheldon Cooper. Now Parsons has sold another comedy inspired by his Texas upbringing, family and friends.

In a competitive situation, ABC has given a put pilot commitment to Bless Her Heart, a multi-camera comedy from former Modern Family executive producer Chuck Tatham, Parsons and Todd Spiewak’s That’s Wonderful Productions and Warner Bros. TV where the company is based.

Written by Tatham, Bless Her Heart is a multigenerational family comedy centered on two very different Texas matriarchs who wreak havoc on their children’s lives when they all wind up living together.

ABC

Tatham executive produces with Parsons and Spiewak. Eric Norsoph, Head of Development and Production, will oversee the project for That’s Wonderful Productions whose Alison Mo Massey also was involved in its development.

As he is filming the final season of Big Bang, Parsons has been ramping up his production company, which has an overall deal with the Big Bang studio, WBTV. This marks the company’s second sale so far this broadcast pitch season, joining comedy The Inn Crowd, which is set up at NBC. In addition to Young Sheldon, now in its second season on CBS, That’s Wonderful Productions just wrapped production on the Netflix comedy series Special, written by and starring Ryan O’Connell. The company’s credits also include the film A Kid Like Jake, starring Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer, which premiered at Sundance and was sold to IFC and the docuseries First In Human for the Discovery Channel.

