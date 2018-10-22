EXCLUSIVE: Black Women Animate, the animation production company founded by Taylor K. Shaw and filmmaker-producer JLove Calderón, has signed with APA. The news comes as BWA and Cartoon Network co-hosted a boot camp Saturday in Burbank to help BWA’s members develop skills through master classes and panels with industry leaders.

BWA launched with talent management and content and production arms to provide women and nonbinary animators of color with the resources needed to be animation-industry influencers. Its current development slate includes Girl, about Chicago’s rising star Shae Morrison and her socially awkward, potion-brewing best friend Nia as they fight for black lives and women’s rights; and Backyards of Compton, with writer Kimberly Y Peters, which centers on a naïve yet impulsive 10-year-old sheltered from the dangers lurking on the streets of Compton, and experiencing crazy endearing moments along her journey.

Shaw and Calderón previously teamed to produced Revolt TV’s interview series We The People. Shaw’s previous credits include producing interstitial content for Viceland including “Mental Raps,” a series that invites female artists to share their mental health journeys through original songs. Calderón’s credits include producing the feature film 11:55 and directing the short film From Gangs to Gardens.