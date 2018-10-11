Ryan Coogler will return to pen and direct the sequel to Black Panther, the Disney/Marvel blockbuster which has grossed $1.35 billion at the box office.

The success made a follow-up movie a given; Marvel usually signs its key cast to deals involving multiple movies because of the scope of its cinematic universe. Chadwick Boseman starred in the first pic along with Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Latitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Forest Whitaker, and Sterling K. Brown

The film, which opened February 16, was a cultural phenomenon and set box office records by earning $242.1M over President’s Day weekend, including a Friday–Sunday gross of $202M, followed by one of the biggest second weekends in history with $111.7M (ranking as the third-biggest second frame ever behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War).

Its global cume ranks as the second-biggest film so far this year, trailing only Avengers: Infinity War. A Black Panther 2 release date has yet to be announced.

Coogler has largely kept out of the spotlight since the film’s release. However, news recently broke that he would serve as an executive producer on the upcoming Space Jam sequel starring Lebron James. He also holds an EP credit on Creed 2, which Warner Bros’ will release in November.