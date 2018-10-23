Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter, who created the stylish garb for Disney/Marvel’s blockbuster film Black Panther, is set to receive the Career Achievement Award at the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA). The gala, which will take place on February 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, celebrates excellence in film, television, and short form costume design.

There will be a few changes at this year’s gala. CDGA has announced the addition of an eighth competitive category, Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television, to this year’s awards slate. Furthermore, feature-length films designed for television and streaming services will now compete in the CDGA’s Excellence in Film categories.

Within her 30 years of work in the industry, Carter has garnered two Oscar nominations for Best Costume Design — the first African American to nominated in this category — for Spike Lee’s Malcolm X and Steven Spielberg’s Amistad. Other credits include Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Ava Duvernay’s Selma, and Marshall from director Reginald Hudlin. Currently, Carter is working on Dolemite Is My Name, starring Eddie Murphy, and Season 2 of the Yellowstone series with Kevin Costner.

“The decades of iconic costumes and her stunning designs from this year’s Black Panther certainly speak for themselves. As one of the most innovative and passionate leaders in her craft, the CDG board and its members can think of no more deserving recipient of the CDGA 2019 Career Achievement Award than Ruth E. Carter,” Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild, stated. Additional honorees and participants for the 21st CDGA will be announced in the coming months.

Past Career Achievement Award recipients include Joanna Johnston, Jeffrey Kurland, Ellen Mirojnick, Julie Weiss, April Ferry, Eduardo Castro, Judianna Makovsky, Colleen Atwood, Sandy Powell, and Ann Roth.