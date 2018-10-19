October 19, 1987. Black Monday – the worse stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. On the 31st anniversary of the historic crash, Showtime has unveiled the official trailer for its own take on Black Monday — albeit a comedic one.

Created by David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend’s Girl), Black Monday stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall in the comedy series that takes viewers back to that unforgettable day. Black Monday is the fictional story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini a limousine and the glass ceiling.

A co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, Black Monday guest stars include Yassir Lester (Making History), Horatio Sanz (Glow) and Michael James Scott (Aladdin on Broadway), with recurring guest stars Casey Wilson (Happy Endings), Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer), and Kurt Braunohler (Bunk). Bruce Dern (Big Love), Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory), Julie Hagerty (Airplane), Kadeem Hardison (A Different World), Eugene Cordero (Kong: Skull Island), Vanessa Bell Calloway (Shameless), Tim Russ (iCarly) and Jason Michael Snow (The Book of Mormon) have also signed on as guest stars.

Caspe and Cahan serve as executive producers and showrunners. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Preacher, Superbad, Future Man) are executive producers and directed the pilot. The 10-episode series will premiere on Sunday, January 20 at 10 PM on Showtime.

Check out the trailer above.