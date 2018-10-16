Bruce Dern (Big Love), Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) and Horatio Sanz (Saturday Night Live, Glow) have signed on as guest stars on Black Monday, Showtime’s new half-hour Wall Street comedy series starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall, for premiere in 2019.

The series hails from Happy Endings creator David Caspe, Black List writer Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend’s Girl), Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg (Preacher) and Sony Pictures TV Studios. Also joining as guest stars are Julie Hagerty (Airplane, Instant Family), Vanessa Bell Calloway (Shameless, Saints & Sinners), Tim Russ (iCarly) and Jason Michael Snow (Book of Mormon).

Written by Caspe and Cahan, Black Monday takes us back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history. To this day, no one knows who caused it — until now. It’s the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling.

Dern will play Rod, a legendary trader, while Sanz will play Wayne, a Wall Street wild man who works at Mo’s (Cheadle) Jammer Group. Rauch will play Shira, the loving wife of trader Keith (Scheer). Hagerty is Jackie Georgina, the matriarch of a designer denim empire. Bell Calloway and Russ will play Dawn’s (Hall) artist mother Ruth and professor father Walter. Finally, Snow is playing Mike, a Broadway actor. Previously announced guest star Kadeem Hardison (A Different World) will play Spencer, Dawn’s husband.

Guest stars also include Yassir Lester (Making History), Michael James Scott (Aladdin on Broadway) and Eugene Cordero (Kong: Skull Island), with recurring guest stars Casey Wilson (Happy Endings), Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer), and Kurt Braunohler (Bunk).

Rogen and Goldberg will direct the pilot and executive produce with Caspe and Cahan. Black Monday is a co-production between Showtime and Sony TV where Caspe, Rogen and Goldberg have been under overall deals.