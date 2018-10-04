The second season of Black Lightning on the CW will feature Erika Alexander, the versatile actress, writer and producer best known for playing Cousin Pam on The Cosby Show and as Maxine Shaw on Living Single. Warner Bros Television said Thursday that Alexander will appear in three episodes of Black Lightning as Perenna, a therapist with telepathic abilities that works with Jennifer (series co-star China Anne McClain) to help her handle her manifesting powers and the complex bundle of emotions they stir up.

Alexander’s recent credits include Get Out (she played Detective LaToya in the 2017 thriller), Bosch, Queen Sugar and Beyond. Her upcoming appearances include HBO’s Insecure and the horror-thriller film I See You (with Helen Hunt).

Alexander also launched Color Farm Media with former Google executive Ben Arnon. The company’s projects include an untitled horror-thriller film written by Alexander and set up at Lionsgate. She is also a co-writer of Giles, a graphic novel collaboration with Dark Horse Entertainment and Joss Whedon. Alexander is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Untitled Management & attorney Jeff Bernstein.

Season 2 of Black Lightning premieres October 9 and brings back star Cress Williams in the role of Jefferson Pierce, aka Black Lightning. The DC Comics character was created by Tony Isabella and made his debut in April 1977 with Black Lightning issue No. 1, which made him the first African-American character with his own DC Comics series.