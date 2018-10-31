In her first TV series role, Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild), is joining ABC’s Black-ish as a recurring,

Wallis will play Kyra, Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) young cousin who comes to stay with the family for a while after her mom can’t take care of her. The episode will air in 2019.

Created and executive produced by Kenya Barris, Black-ish tells the story of the Johnsons — an affluent African-American family struggling to raise their kids in the largely white culture of well-to-do suburbia.

Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson as Dre, Ross as Rainbow, Yara Shahidi as Zoey, Marcus Scribner as Andre Jr., Miles Brown as Jack, Marsai Martin as Diane, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.

Wallis nabbed a Best Actress Oscar nomination at the age of 9 for her debut performance in 2012’s Beasts of the Southern Wild. She also starred as the titular character in Sony’s Annie remake, with Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, and appeared in the Oscar-winning film 12 Years a Slave. Other credits include The Prophet, Fathers and Daughters and the animated film Trolls. Wallis is repped by ICM Partners and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman, and managed by The Green Room.