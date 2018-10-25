Billy Crudup (Gypsy, Almost Famous) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror, A Wrinkle in Time) are set to co-star opposite Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell in Apple’s untitled morning show drama series.

Written by Kerry Ehrin based on an original idea by Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and directed by Mimi Leder, the yet untitled series provides an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual.

Tony winner Crudup will play Cory Ellison, the forward-thinking president of the news division at the network. Mbatha-Raw plays Hannah Shoenfeld, the whip-smart and charming head booker of talent.

Ehrin, who serves as showrunner, and Leder executive produce alongside Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; and Ellenberg through Media Res, which serves as the studio. Brian Stelter consults on the project, with his book Top of the Morning providing additional background material. Filming is slated to begin next week in Los Angeles.

Crudup will next be seen starring opposite Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig in Richard Linklater’s film Where’d You Go Bernadette? and Bart Freundlich’s After the Wedding, opposite Juliann Moore. He is repped by CAA and Lighthouse.

On US television, English actress Mbatha-Raw previously starred in NBC’s Undercovers and Fox’s Touch. She will next be seen in the features Come Away and Motherless Brooklyn. She is repped by CAA, Curtis Brown and Anonymous Content.