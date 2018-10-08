President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton are embarking on a 13-city tour beginning this fall, in which they engage each other in conversation, without an interviewer posing awkward questions.

The events, produced by Live Nation, kick off November 13 in Las Vegas, after the conclusion of the midterm elections where Democrats hope to pick up seats in Congress in the first major national election since Donald Trump took office. Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

The Clintons will visit four cities in 2018 before restarting the tour in April 2019, with a final stop at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, on May 4. The events are titled “An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton” and will feature joint on-stage conversations with the two leaders sharing stories and inspiring anecdotes that shaped their careers in public service.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public October at LiveNation.com.

LiveNation is also behind Michelle Obama’s stadium book tour that kicks off November 13 in Chicago. That tour will also stop at Los Angeles’ Forum, on November 15.