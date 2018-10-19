EXCLUSIVE: Big Talk Productions has optioned television rights to Katerina Diamond’s bestselling thriller novels that feature lead characters DS Imogen Grey and DS Adrian Miles. The plan is to craft a multi-part, returnable series. The books are set in Devon.

In the first, The Teacher, Exeter suffers a rising count of gruesome deaths and Grey and Miles must solve the case to make their city safe again. As they’re drawn into a network of corruption, lies and exploitation, every step brings them closer to secrets hidden at the heart of the community. Other titles include The Secret, The Angel and The Promise. The latter came out on September 20 and is a Sunday Times bestseller.

Published with HarperCollins, the series is now in 10 languages and has sold over half a million copies in the UK with the Evening Standard branding Diamond “the master of gripping literature.”

Faye Dorn, Big Talk’s Executive Producer Drama, calls the books “emotionally rich and pacy thrillers, full of twists and turns. We are delighted to have secured the option on the series.”

Big Talk Chief Executive Kenton Allen adds, “We’ve searched high and low for the kind of crime thriller that we think could be a Big Talk show, and Katerina’s highly original take on the genre is the perfect fit.”

Says Diamond, “I am absolutely delighted to have The Teacher developed for TV by Big Talk, I am a huge fan of so many of their productions and can’t wait to see how they bring my characters to life!”

Big Talk’s recent credits include the multi award winning shows, Mum (BBC Two), Back (Channel 4), Cold Feet (ITV), Rev (BBC) and five seasons of Friday Night Dinner (Channel 4). The company also had a big feature hit last year with Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver.

Big Talk acquired rights from book to broadcast agent James Carroll at Northbank Talent Management which launched as a full-service talent management company in May 2018, backed and chaired by serial entrepreneur Luke Johnson, former chair of Channel 4 and of the Royal Society of Arts. Diane Banks serves as CEO alongside Martin Redfern, former Editorial Director at HarperCollins, as executive director.