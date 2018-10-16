Animal Planet is leaping ahead with a rebrand. The Discovery-owned cable net revealed a new logo and look today that will be phased in starting in late October in the U.S. and UK, followed by more than 200 other countries and territories.

The image of a blue elephant leaping across the channel’s name will debut with the October 28 premieres of docuseries Crikey! It’s the Irwins, which follows the animal-friendly family global wildlife adventures, and Amanda to the Rescue, in which Amanda Giese welcomes an eclectic group of dogs into her home that others have given up on. The next night sees the kickoff of Big Cat Tales, a natural history miniseries that will roll out over five consecutive nights.

Animal Planet said its new mission “is squarely centered around keeping the childhood joy and wonder of animals alive by bringing people up close in every way.”

“Animal Planet has been a much-loved brand around the world for more than 20 years, and the time has never been more right to engage with mass audiences across every platform who are as passionate about animals as we are.” said Susanna Dinnage, the channe’s Global President. “We are able to reach all generations through our content and storytelling – we are here to entertain and delight by bringing people up close to animals and nature.”