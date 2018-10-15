Fox has picked up Big Bounce Battle, an obstacle course competition reality series based on an European format, which will be produced by Endemol Shine North America.

Originally created by Endemol Shine Netherlands and co-developed with Endemol Shine Germany for RTL, Big Bounce Battle features trampoline obstacle courses that contestants have to complete as fast as they can. The trampoline tracks become more difficult as the series progresses toward the final where the fastest contestant wins a cash prize.

Endemol Shine

Executive producing the series, in the vein of American Ninja Warrior done entirely on trampoline surfaces, are Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre as well as Michael Heyerman.

The format made its debut on Germany’s RTL earlier this year under the title Big Bounce – Die Trampolin Show, averaging 3.14 million viewers and an 9.8% market share. According to the producers, it was RTL’s top rated non-scripted show debut this year and the network’s highest rated new game show in four years among persons 14-49. (Watch a video from the show below that would give you a pretty good idea of the format.)

The Big Bounce Battle also has been commissioned by TF1 in France.

Fox has been ramping up its unscripted portfolio. This summer, the network ordered three new series, Mental Samurai, Spin the Wheel and The Masked Singer, which also is produced by Endemol Shine North America. This is the latest broadcast series order for Endemol Shine North American under new president Sharon Levy, along with Family Food Fight at ABC and Masked Singer at Fox.

