CBS was Thursday’s most watched network, getting a break when Fox and the NFL Network were saddled with losing teams the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals and a lopsided game that plunged 38% in ratings week over week.

The Big Bang Theory (2.0 rating in adults 18-49 demographic, 12.0 million viewers) was the night’s most watched program, beating the NFL. Still, BBT matched its series-low demo in the early stats.

CBS’ Young Sheldon was most watched at 8:30 PM; even Mom (1.3, 8.20M) beat football in its time slot.

Murphy Brown (0.9, 6.49M) retained 96% of previous week’s audience, though it did not top NFL, and hit a new low 69% retention of its Mom lead-in. At 10 PM, CBS’ S.W.A.T. (0.7, 5.51M) grew compared with the previous week.

ABC had preempted Grey’s Anatomy for It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1.1, 4.52M) and Toy Story of Terror (0.8, 3.27M) Halloween specials. Both came down three tenths in the demo from year-ago telecasts in the same slots on the same Thursday.

What a difference a week made for Station 19 (0.8, 4.14M), which last week week crossed over with Grey’s Anatomy and hit a series-best 1.3 demo rating. This week, no crossover, and no Grey’s lead-in, led to a series low in the demo.

ABC’s spooky numbers extended to 10 PM, where How to Get Away with Murder (0.7, 2.75M) dropped a tenth week to week to a new series demo low.

NBC’s 8 PM Superstore (0.8, 3.22M) and The Good Place (0.8, 2.80M) both held their demo status, after which Will & Grace (0.9, 3.33M), I Feel Bad (0.6, 2.25M) and Law & Order: SVU (1.0, 3.96M) all ticked up.

CW’s Supernatural (0.5, 1.51M) matched its previous week’s debut demo.

For the night, CBS (1.2, 8.60M) was the most-watched network, beating football-ed Fox (2.1, 6.59M), through Fox easily took the night in the demo. NBC (0.9, 3.11M) came in third in the demo, while ABC (0.8, 3.67M) was No. 3 in total viewers. CW (0.4, 1.25M) followed.