EXCLUSIVE: In a pre-election prayer, The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre beseeched the Lord to inspire voters to rebuke the “fascist” in the White House, to give strength and wisdom to special counsel Robert Mueller, and to go Old Testament on those “who collaborate with the darkness.” All of that in the show-closing vanity card in the closing credits for Thursday’s Big Bang Theory episode.

It’s not the first time Lorre has taken a jab at Donald Trump in his signature vanity cards displayed at the end of his shows. But it’s the first time he’s used the F-word (for fascist) to describe the President. And while Lorre doesn’t mention Trump by name, he leaves no doubt about the target of his wrath, referring to him as the “hate-filled, fear-mongering, demagogic, truth-shattering, autocratic golf cheater.”

“God, (I call you that even though I suspect thou art well beyond names and words and might actually be some sort of ineffable quantum situation), I humbly beseech thee to make thy presence known on November 6th. Demonstrate your omnipotence through us as we make ink marks on little circles in curtained booths.

Of course if you, in your divine wisdom, believe a fascist, hate-filled, fear-mongering, demagogic, truth-shattering, autocratic golf cheater is what we need right now, then, you know, thy will be done. But if thou art inclined to more freedom, more love, more compassion, and just more of the good stuff thou hath been promoting in our hearts or our parietal lobes – either one, doesn’t really matter – I submissively ask that thy encourage voter turnout in that general direction.

Also God, please help Bob Mueller. Guide him and make him strong, brave, wise and true. And yes, I know there must be thousands of guys named Bob Mueller, so why not help them all, just to be on the safe side. Amen. Oh, almost forgot, remind those who collaborate with the darkness that thou art the light, and the light is not above whipping out a little Old Testament wrath. Amen again.”

This was the 598th vanity card Lorre has posted at the end of his shows since 1997, in which he muses on a wide range of political and philosophical topics. The cards, which Lorre collected in his 2012 book What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Bitter, have also appeared at the end of Young Sheldon, Mom, Two and a Half Men, Mike & Molly and Dharma & Greg. The Big Bang Theory is currently in its twelfth and final season.