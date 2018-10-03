CBS News correspondent Bianna Golodryga has been named co-host of CBS This Morning, joining John Dickerson, Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King on the broadcast. Golodryga has been a reporter and fill-in co-host since 2017 and a correspondent and sub anchor for CBS News, including filling in on CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor.

Golodryga began reporting for CBS News in August 2017 making her debut reporting live from Houston during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Golodryga also is a contributor to various CNN programs.

Before joining CBS, she was weekend co-anchor for ABC’s Good Morning America and as the network’s business correspondent from 2007-14. In 2014 Golodryga joined Yahoo News as the news and finance anchor leading coverage of financial and news stories. Golodryga began her career in television as a bureau producer at CNBC in 2001.