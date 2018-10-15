Beta Film, Italy’s Wildside, German production outlet Zeitsprung and Isreali writer/creator trio Nadav Schirman, Ron Leshem and Amit Cohen are joining forces on NASA space mission drama German Moon.

The Italian-German co-production, currently in development, is inspired by true but untold stories of German families and former Nazi-scientists who played a key role in NASA’s first manned mission to the moon. Shoot for the series is due to start 2019/20 with the team launching the project this week at Mipcom.

The series will be set in 1950 in rural Huntsville, Alabama and follow a wave of immigration made up largely of 118 German families who are part of the technological elite of the fallen Nazi regime, brought to the U.S. ostensibly to build ballistic missiles for the U.S. army under the supervision of the CIA.

Cohen and Leshem created and wrote Allegiance, produced by NBC. The former is also well known for hit Israeli series False Flag. Leshem currently serves as executive producer of HBO’s upcoming show Euphoria. As Head of Content and Drama for Keshet, he picked up and oversaw the development of Prisoners Of War, adapted by Showtime as Homeland. Nadav Schirman’s documentary The Green Prince won the Audience Award at Sundance. He is currently writing-directing Gaddafi, a drama series co-created with Roberto Saviano (Gomorrah). Beta and Wildside previously collaborated on political thriller series 1992, 1993 and most recently 1994.