EXCLUSIVE: After a nine-month search, BET Networks and Paramount Players have named filmmaker Quincy Ledbetter as the winner of their Project Cre8 competition.

The competition gives an undiscovered filmmaker the opportunity to produce a feature film with a million-dollar budget. Brooklyn-based Ledbetter was named the winner with his original script Alieu the Dreamer after five finalists pitched their film to a panel of television and film executives Sept. 28.

Alieu the Dreamer is based on a world where humans haven’t dreamed for three decades, and a driven government agent discovers a struggling young man in the projects who has started dreaming. BET will purchase Ledbetter’s screenplay and work with him and Paramount Players to produce the original script.

“Today is a great day to be a filmmaker of color and BET continues to be at both the forefront and center of inclusion and diversity in front and behind the scenes.” said Connie Orlando, Head of Programming, BET Networks “BET’s Project Cre8 is a prime example of BET’s on-going commitment to create opportunities for untapped filmmakers to tell compelling original stories. I am thrilled to welcome Quincy Ledbetter’s fresh perspective to the BET family.”

