STXfilms has set an April 5, 2019 release date for The Best of Enemies, the drama starring Taraji P Henson and Sam Rockwell based on the real-life unlikely relationship between an outspoken civil rights activist and a local Ku Klux Klan leader in 1971 North Carolina. Hunger Games producer Robin Bissell directed the pic and adapted the screenplay based on Osha Gray Davidson’s book.

STX Entertainment acquired rights to the film in July.

Henson plays Ann Atwater and Rockwell is C.P. Ellis, who in 1971 reluctantly co-chaired a community summit in Durham, NC, during the battle over the desegregation of schools in the city. The events that unfolded would change Durham and the lives of Atwater and Ellis forever. Babou Ceesay, Anne Heche, Wes Bentley, Nick Searcy, John Gallagher Jr. and Bruce McGill co-star.

Producers are Danny Strong, Fred Bernstein, Matt Berenson, Bissell, Dominique Telson, Tobey Maguire and Matthew Plouff.

The pic joins Warner Bros’ DC pic Shazam! and Paramount’s horror redo Pet Sematary to bow on that April 2019 weekend. STX released its Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty in April this year.