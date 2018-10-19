EXCLUSIVE: Benjamin Crump, who has repped high-profile civil rights cases including ones involving the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice and Nakia Jones, has launched Brooklyn Media. The production company will create scripted narrative content for film, TV and digital media with a focus on stories of injustice, inequality and civil rights.

Several projects are already in the works at Brooklyn, which is in the process of hiring a development exec. Two, The Nakia Jones Story and an untitled Howard Morgan story, are in development, while a third, known as the untitled Stand Your Ground Series, is in negotiations at streaming service.

Crump’s credits as a producer include A&E’s documentary miniseries Who Killed Tupac? and as executive producer/host of TV One’s Evidence of Innocence. He has also appeared as an actor in the Chadwick Boseman-starring Marshall and the CW’s Black Lightning.

“Like Thurgood Marshall, who was my personal hero, I take cases that don’t just impact one entity, but those that impact all of society,” Crump said. “Then you endeavor to get the lessons of equal justice and due process of the law that were extracted from those cases out in as many medians as possible to impact the hearts and minds of future jurors.

“That is the objective of Brooklyn Media: I named the production company after my 5-year-old daughter because what we’re really doing in trying to impact the future for our children and our children’s children.”

Crump is repped by ICM Partners, Curated By Media and attorney Ricky Anderson.