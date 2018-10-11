Roadside Attractions has dropped the first full-length trailer for Ben Is Back, the drama starring Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges as a mother and son caught up in the opioid epidemic that made its debut at the Toronto film fest last month.

“He’s got the sparkle back in his eyes,” says Ben’s cautiously optimistic mom Holly (Roberts) – but she hides the household’s pill bottles just in case.

Hedges – son of writer and director Peter Hedges – plays the 19-year-old addict, sober for a couple months, who returns home unexpectedly on the morning of Christmas Eve. The film chronicles the following 24 hours, with every temptation laying in wait to lure Ben back into the pit of addiction.

“Just tell me, son, where you want me to bury you?” Roberts’ Holly asks in one powerful moment.

Also starring is Courtney B. Vance and Kathryn Newton. D Entertainment, Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions releasees Ben Is Back to theaters on December 7.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.