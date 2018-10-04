Ben Affleck has left his latest stint in alcohol rehab, according to an Instagram post on his official site earlier today. In his post, he said he hoped to be an inspiration to others who struggle with addictions. The Academy Award-winning Affleck voluntarily checked in for treatment in late August.

“This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” Affleck said in his post. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment.”

Former wife Jennifer Garner and their three children were by his side as he left rehab on Thursday.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues, and and means more to me than I can say,” Affleck posted. “It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.”

Affleck’s latest acting gigs include Dee Rees’ The Last Thing He Wanted and JC Chandor’s Triple Frontier, both in post production. He has also been announced for several planned sequels, including Justice League, The Batman and The Accountant.