EXCLUSIVE: Scottish indie band Belle and Sebastian will score Simon Bird’s (The Inbetweeners) feature directorial debut Days Of The Bagnold Summer, which wrapped shoot last Friday.

Here’s a first look image of protagonists Monica Dolan (Eye In The Sky) and Earl Cave (The True History Of The Kelly Gang) in the coming-of-age comedy about a heavy metal-loving 15 year-old (Cave) whose Florida summer holiday is cancelled last minute meaning he must spend six weeks at home instead with the person who annoys him most in the world: his long-suffering, single mum (Dolan). Novelist Lisa Owens adapted from Joff Winterhart’s cult graphic novel of the same name.

Also starring are Rob Brydon (The Trip), Tamsin Greig (Second Best Marigold Hotel), Alice Lowe (Prevenge) and Elliot Speller-Gillot (Uncle). Altitude will be selling the movie at the AFM and will release in the UK next year.

Bird, star of hit comedy franchise The Inbetweeners, told me of his debut filmmaking experience, “It went very well. I was happy with it. I’m naturally a pessimistic person so I went into it with some trepidation but we had an amazing cast and crew. I’ve definitely got the bug. It was the most creatively satisfying thing I’ve done in my career.”

Producer is Matthew James Wilkinson of Stigma Films, producer of Danny Boyle’s upcoming movie with Richard Curtis, and co-producer is Isabelle Georgeaux (Calibre) of Pont Neuf Productions. James Appleton from Storyhouse Pictures serves as executive producer.

BRIT Award winners Belle And Sebastian have had songs in numerous films including High Fidelity, Gilmore Girls and Juno. Next year, the acclaimed group, which has released nine albums, is due to launch a first sea-based music festival and cruise called The Boaty Weekender.

As to what might be next for Bird, the UK actor-director isn’t sure just yet. “I’ll be on this until at least Christmas but I’m starting to think about what might be next. There’s no one I’d rather collaborate more with than Lisa,” he said of his wife Owens, who wrote the screenplay for Bagnold. “She is a phenomenal writer and I’m glad to say our marriage just about survived the process.”

Bird said he is hopeful there will be another series of Channel 4 comedy Friday Night Dinner in which he co-stars. He went on to admit that while receptive to the idea of more Inbetweeners movies another installment in the hit comedy franchise seems unlikely. “We all hang out but that’s in the past. Iain and Damon [writers Iain Morris and Damon Beesley] haven’t pitched a third film. I’m sure we’d all listen if they had an idea but it feels the right thing to leave it on a high.”