EXCLUSIVE: Sophia Anne Caruso, who stars with Alex Brightman in the upcoming Broadway Beetlejuice: The Musical, has signed with WME for representation in all areas. The move comes as she prepares to hits the stage as Lydia (played by Winona Ryder in the 1988 Tim Burton film) beginning Sunday at Washington, DC’s National Theatre ahead of a Broadway run that beings in March with previews at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Caruso rose to prominence on the stage in 2015 starring at age 14 in the David Bowie-penned musical Lazarus; the role earned her Outer Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel nominations. She made her Broadway debut in 2016’s Blackbird with Jeff Daniels and Michelle Williams.

In TV, she is next up playing Kevin Bacon’s daughter on Showtime’s drama City on a Hill.

She continues to be repped by Brookside Artist Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.