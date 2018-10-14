Amazon Studios opened Beautiful Boy to one of the year’s best debut weekend per theater averages. Starring Steve Carell and Timothy Chalamet, Beautiful Boy grossed $221,437 in four theaters, averaging $55,359, the fourth highest debut PTA of 2018. PBS Distribution’s Charm City did just that in an exclusive run, taking in $10,854. Sony Classics bowed Rupert Everett directorial debut The Happy Prince in 8 locations to a slower start, taking in $40,267 ($5,033 average).

Abramorama opened animated doc Liyana this week with an exclusive run for $5,030 in the three-day, while Roadside Attractions and Topic Studios launched The Oath by Ike Barinholtz in ten theaters, taking in an initial $29,237. Zeitgeist added runs for Studio 54’s second outing, grossing a solid $23,700. The fall doc box office star, Free Solocontinued to mount impressive numbers, grossing over $859K in its third frame. Searchlight’s The Old Man & The Gun expanded with a solid $912K in its third weekend.

Bleecker Street’s Colette also added screens marking one month in theaters for $1.037M. And Annapurna’s The Sisters Brothers topped seven figures also in its fourth weekend.

Writer-director Felix Van Groeningen’s Beautiful Boy, based off two memoirs by father and son David Sheff and Nic Sheff, opened to the year’s fourth best per theater average, grossing $221,437 from four New York and Los Angeles runs for a $55,359 PTA. To date, the year’s reigning average topper is doc Free Solo from Nat Geo, which had a $73,572 PTA in its opening frame and is still going strong. A24’s Eighth Grade follows with a $65,949 average in its debut weekend this summer and Disney’s Avengers: Infinity War is currently third with $57,599.

Amazon Studios

“[Beautiful Boy] is making a strong connection to the audience with its highly praised performances and portrayal of a family fighting to save their son. In addition, it’s reaching both younger and older audiences and initiating conversations about addiction in this country,” noted Amazon’s Bob Berney, Head of Marketing and Distribution, Amazon Studios when reporting numbers. “We had sold out showings and fantastic Q&As on Thursday evening and Friday afternoon with Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet, and we had to add a few additional shows in NY as well.”

Star Timothy Chalamet was in last year’s highest PTA of the year, Call Me By Your Name, grossing nearly $413K in four theaters last November ($103,233 average). It went on to cume $18M.

Tribeca debut Charm City by Marilyn Ness had a solid start in a single engagement, grossing $10,854. The film, which also played AFI Docs will next head to New York and L.A.

SPC’s The Happy Prince and Roadside Attractions/Topic Studios’ The Oath took their bows from veteran actors making their feature directorial debuts. Rupert Everett’s headlined The Happy Prince, following the final years of poet/playwright Oscar Wilde, playing eight runs Friday to Sunday, taking in $40,267 ($5,033 average). Ike Barinholtz’s Thanksgiving political comedy The Oath roles into 10 theaters grossed $29,237 for a milder $2,937 PTA.

Fox jumped The Hate U Give to 248 runs in its second frame, grossing $1,765,000 for a solid $7,117 per theater average

20th Century Fox

flexing second weekend momentum. The crime drama by George Tillman, Jr. grossed $512K in its opening weekend in 36 theaters, averaging $14,233. It has cumed $2.47M.

National Geographic Documentary Film & Greenwich Entertainment jumped its doc hit Free Solo to 129 runs in its third weekend, ascending well over $2.1M in its box office cume. Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the Telluride debut took in $859K, averaging a solid $6,659. The feature grossed over $590K last weekend ($14K average).

The distributors said the film had a “near house record exclusive run at the Cinema 21/Portland ($40K) with solid hold overs in existing markets.” Free Solo will next head to new major markets including Chicago, Salt Lake City, Houston, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Cleveland and further expansions in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Boston, Dallas, etc.

Fellow Telluride starter The Old Man & The Gun is at over $1.69M in its third outing. Starring Robert Redford, Sissy Spacek and Casey Affleck, the Searchlight film by David Lowery grossed $912K in 228 theaters, averaging $4K.

Bleecker Street added 486 locations for Keira Knightley starrer Colette in its fourth weekend, taking in $1.03M. The period bio-drama averaged $1,794 in 593 theaters, bringing its box office total to over $2.58M.

And Annapurna’s The Sisters Brothers edged into seven figure territory in its fourth weekend. The Western starring John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal grossed $258,355 in the three-day estimate in 129 theaters, averaging $2,003, bringing its cume to $1,071,000.