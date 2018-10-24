With news organizations nationwide on high alert for suspicious packages, Beau Willimon, president of the WGA East and creator of House of Cards, lashed out today at President Donald Trump and the “Trump-cult” in response to a series of devices delivered to Democratic leaders and a media outlet.

“If @realDonaldTrump goes to Wisconsin today and calls the press ‘the enemy of the people’ or elicits chants of ‘Lock her up’ he will be reinforcing that any condemnation of the pipe bombs was utter and complete BS,” he wrote on his personal Twitter account.

Trump on Wednesday vowed that the perpetrator will be brought to justice. “We are extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed this morning and we will get to the bottom of it,” he said on Twitter. “The full weight of our government is being deployed to conduct this investigation and bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice.”

On Monday, a pipe bomb was found in the mailbox of New York billionaire and Democratic donor George Soros. Suspicious devices were sent (but intercepted) to Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and former attorney general Eric Holder. Another bomb was sent to CNN’s offices in New York addressed to former CIA director John Brennan, an outspoken critic of Trump, and a similar package reportedly was sent (and intercepted) to California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.

Network news organizations around the country are said to be on high alert. “Like everyone else, we are on alert for suspicious packages and we are taking all due diligence,” said a network source who asked not to be identified.

“Look at the Trump-cult on Twitter,” Willimon wrote. “Rather than condemn the bombs, they’re immediate and instinctual response is to leap to conspiracy theories that this was some sort of Dem plot. No sympathy. No concern. This is exactly what fascist groupthink looks like.”

Willimon is one of Trump’s harshest show business critics. In June, he called the President “treasonous,” and “the most effective ambassador Russia has ever sent to Washington.” He also called on Congress to impeach him. “Until the Congress is willing to use its constitutionally mandated power to end this presidency due to its rampant corruption and treasonous behavior, the damage will continue. Only actions, not statements, can stop it.”

The investigation into the sending of the suspicious packages is ongoing.