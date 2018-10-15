BBC Studios boss Tim Davie has urged that “life’s too short” to work with “jerks” in his keynote at Mipcom.

The CEO of the British producer and distributor made the statement, to a generous round of applause, during his keynote speech at the Mipcom market in Cannes.

He was discussing BBC Studios’ partnership model and said that it was important that the companies involved were strategically aligned. “The other critical thing is ‘do you like each other? Do you get on?’ Life’s too short to deal with horrible people? It’s just not worth it, don’t spend time with those jerks. Work with people you like. It’s not complicated. We have had some adventures with [some] people,” he said.

Immediately after Davie showed a clip of six-part period drama Les Miserables, produced by BBCS-owned Lookout Point starring Dominic West.

Was this a pointed jibe against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was previously involved in the BBC One series?

Last year, it emerged that Weinstein’s name was being removed from the production and neither Weinstein nor The Weinstein Co being involved in the production or distribution of the series with the initial agreement no longer in place as a result of Weinstein’s firing from the company and revelations about the disgraced mogul. Along with co-producing, TWC had also been set to distribute in the U.S. and China.

Davie also showed a clip of landmark natural history series Dynasties and revealed that the company did have a debate as to whether last year’s Blue Planet II should be renamed or, in fact, stay as Blue Planet II.