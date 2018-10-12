BBC Studios is to expand its TV production presence in the U.S. after striking a broad deal with Mad Men producer Lionsgate.

BBC Studios Los Angeles, which produces series such as HBO’s The Night Of and Getting On as well as ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, will team up with the Orange Is The New Black producer to identify, co-develop and co-fund scripted formats and original IP for the U.S. market.

As part of the first-look agreement, the two companies will create original series and also work with existing BBC formats.

The deal was struck by Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs and Lionsgate Television Group President Sandra Stern and BBC Studios CEO Tim Davie and Matt Forde, Managing Director, International Production & Formats, BBC Studios.

Forde said, “BBC Studios productions is known for showcasing the best content with British DNA. We’re looking forward to this creative partnership with Lionsgate Television to more readily bring this to the U.S. audiences, and beyond.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with one of the largest and most respected content suppliers in the world,” added Beggs and Stern. “We’re incredibly excited by the opportunity to marshal our complementary resources and expertise to continue to bring the globally renowned BBC brand to the U.S. market.”