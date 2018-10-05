EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios has appointed Matt Forde in the new global role of Managing Director of International Production & Formats.

The move will now see Forde oversee the company’s nine international production bases and formats businesses outside of the UK – Australia, the USA, France and India as well as joint ventures and partners in Germany, South Africa, the Nordics, Brazil and Benelux.

Forde tells Deadline that one of the focuses for the company, which produces series such as Dancing with the Stars and Top Gear, will be to investigate more production opportunities in India, China and the far east.

Forde will report into Anna Mallett, BBC Studios’ Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, Production.

In 2017, Forde relocated to Los Angeles to head up BBC Worldwide Productions, which recently produced the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars for ABC and a fresh season of Top Gear for BBC America. In scripted, BBC Worldwide Productions makes series including The Night Of for HBO, while unscripted label Adjacent Productions makes Ladies of London for Bravo and Life Below Zero for National Geographic Channel.

He was previously Executive Vice President, Co-Productions, Sales and Digital Distribution at BBC Worldwide Americas. He will continue to have direct oversight of the Los Angeles production leadership team.

Mallett said, “Matt Forde is a highly experienced and talented executive, with strong creative and commercial credentials. I’m delighted that he is taking on this exciting growth area of our business.”

Forde added, “It’s a privilege to lead BBC Studios’ international production and formats team. We have incredible talent both on and off screen and I can’t wait to bring our ideas and content, with British creativity at their heart, to new global audiences.”