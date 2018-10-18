ABC has given a put pilot commitment to The Baker and the Beauty a one-hour romantic comedy based on the successful Israeli series. The adaptation hails from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris (Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life), David Frankel (Manifest), Keshet Studios and Universal TV where the company is under a deal.

Written by Georgaris and to be directed by Frankel, The Baker and the Beauty follows the impossible Miami love story between a simple baker and an international superstar. Noa Hollander has it all: she’s the most famous woman in the country, the beautiful daughter of a real estate magnate, a successful model with an international career and – up until now – one half of a Hollywood power couple. The son of Cuban immigrants, Daniel is a simple guy who still lives with his parents and works at the family bakery. A chance encounter at a fancy restaurant — where Daniel may or may not propose to his eager girlfriend of 8 years, Vanessa, and where Noa is avoiding public speculation about a break-up from her Hollywood lover – leads to unexpected sparks and an even more unlikely love story. Can their love survive her jet-setting lifestyle, her overbearing agent, his unworldly family, both their exes and the media?

Georgaris and Frankel executive produce alongside Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan.

Israel’s Beauty and the Baker (להיות איתה), has aired two seasons so far, the first produced by Endemol Israel and second by Shenhar. Created and written by Assi Azar for Keshet Broadcasting, it ranks as one of the highest-rated scripted series ever in the country. It returns for Season 3 next month. The original has aired in the UK on Channel 4, and Amazon picked up worldwide rights in 2017, with both seasons currently available for streaming on Prime Video. The format also was adapted in the Netherlands for Net 5. (You can get a good sense of the series, which featured Sex and the City alum Jason Lewis, from a promotional video below.)

This marks a reteaming of Georgaris and Keshet/Uni TV following their collaboration on The Brave, which aired for one season on NBC. Georgaris, who has extensive feature credits, including Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, recently worked on breakout hit The Meg.

Frankel is coming off directing and executive producing the pilot for hot new NBC drama series Manifest pilot. His feature directing credits include Collateral Beauty, The Devil Wears Prada, and Marley and Me. Frankel won directing Emmys for HBO’s Entourage pilot and miniseries Band of Brothers. He also directed episodes of Sex and the City.

Keshet, which also has drama Trust in development at NBC, Georgaris and Frankel are all repped by WME.

