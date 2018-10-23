Into The Badlands star Babou Ceesay and Humans’ Jill Halfpenny are to star in BBC drama Dark Mon£y.

The drama, written by Levi David Addai and directed by Lewis Arnold, follows an ordinary London family decide to accept a substantial pay-off from a renowned filmmaker to keep silent about the abuse of their youngest son after finishing filming a major Hollywood movie. Ceesay, who has also starred in Rogue One and Eye In The Sky, plays Manny and Halfpenny plays Sam, the parents of the young boy.

Also joining the cast are Rebecca Front (War and Peace), Susan Wokoma (Chewing Gum), Olive Gray (Home from Home), Ellen Thomas (Teachers), Joseph May (Resident Evil), Rudi Dharmalingam (Our Girl) and Gary Beadle (EastEnders).

The four-part drama is produced by The Forge and exec produced by Addai, George Faber, Mark Pybus and Lucy Richer. Producer is Erika Hossington. Filming starts this month in Birmingham and the series will air next year on BBC One.

Addai said, “I’m delighted to be working with Babou again and thrilled to have Jill on board. They lead a fantastic cast.” Ceesay said, “I’m delighted to be heading back to the BBC for Dark Mon£y and to be reunited with Levi to tell this powerful story. I’m also looking forward to collaborating with Jill, Lewis and the team”. Halfpenny added, “I’m thrilled to be playing Sam in Dark Mon£y. Getting the opportunity to work with Lewis Arnold again is fantastic and I’m really excited to work with Babou Ceesay on this incredible project that Levi has created.”