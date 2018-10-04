Marvel Studios linchpin actor Chris Evans may have just said goodbye to the role of Captain America. The 37-year-old star took to Twitter on Thursday with a bittersweet tone and posted the following message:

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Evans had hinted more than once in recent seasons that his tour of duty as the star-spangled Avenger was drawing to a close. The next Avengers film, due in theaters May 3, 2019, has also been framed as the culmination of an era for Marvel Studios, which has released 20 films over the past decade with an interlocking mythology and box office success that are both unprecedented.

Evans was introduced as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger. He seemed destined to play the patriotic part — the chiseled actor was born in Boston and his zip code as a youngster was 01776.

The star’s career also makes him the ultimate symbol of this era of comic book films in Hollywood. When the fourth Avengers movie is released, Evans will have appeared in a staggering total of 16 films based on comic books.

That total accounts for 10 films in the Captain America costume as well as two as the Human Torch in Fox’s Fantastic Four franchise, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, The Losers, Snowpiercer and TMNT, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film from 2007.

Evans will appear in person this weekend at the Ace Comic-Con MidWest in Chicago for a paid appearance to sign autographs and pose for photos with fans. Fellow Marvel Studios actors Don Cheadle, Tom Hilddleston, Elizabeth Olsen and Karen Gillian are also on board for the event. The fan appetite for Marvel superhero films could hardly be higher: a photo with all five actors is priced at $635, but those passes are sold out.