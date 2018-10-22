Authentic Talent & Literary Management and indie studio Propagate Content have set a partnership to create content, with a focus on developing and producing scripted drama for network, premium cable and streaming services, as well as non-scripted TV series. Under terms of the deal, Ben Silverman and Howard T Owens’ Propagate will finance the slate.

Niederhoffer Authentic Talent & Literary Management

The venture will be led by writer-producer Galt Niederhoffer, who now becomes head of production for Authentic, the Jon Rubinstein-led company whose credits include the Vera Farmiga-helmed Sundance pic Higher Ground, a CBS pilot in the works from Chris DiStefano, Comedy Central specials, MSG Networks’ Four Courses With JB Smoove and Fusion’s Shade: Queens of NYC.

The first project under the agreement will be Reciprocity, a dramatic thriller from music biz veteran Drew Dixon and Christopher Cherot. Other projects in the works include Dysphoria, a queer coming-of-age pic set in a society that has outlawed gender, hailing from Will Seefried (Dietland) and Hannes Otto, and to be directed by Silas Howard; and Eat, a scripted dramedy set in an international cooking school in Paris, created by Wall Street Journal food columnist Aleksandra Crapanzano.

The projects were developed by Niederhoffer, the whose producing credits include The Kids Are Alright, Infinitely Polar Bear, Robot & Frank and The Seagull, the latter of which bowed at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. She has also written four novels, one of which, 2017’s Poison, is being developed with Propagate.

“Over the past three years, Propagate has formed development partnerships with leading production and broadcast companies and executives around the world with an eye to developing world-class content,” said Silverman and Owens. “We are very excited about this new venture with our friend Jon and the team at Authentic, under the leadership of Galt Niederhoffer. We have admired Galt’s vision and sensibility, and believe she is the perfect choice to lead this new enterprise.”

Propagate’s credits include the CW’s Charmed reboot, Amazon’s Lore, CBS’ Blood and Treasure, History’s In Search Of and Apple’s first original series Planet of the Apps.

Said Rubinstein: “I could’t be more excited for the opportunity to partner with our good friends at Propagate on this new venture, which will provide new and expanded opportunities for our clients to create and develop the kinds of projects they are truly passionate about. I’ve long admired Galt’s taste, her commitment to quality, and her relationships with talent, and feel privileged to have her on the team.”