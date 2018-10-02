Universal Cable Productions said today that it will present the Austin Film Festival’s annual Pitch Competition, which kicks off October 25. The event gives contestants 90 seconds to pitch their best ideas to a panel of judges made up of agents, producers, managers and screenwriters.

Austin Film Festival

This year’s judges are Kate Fenske, SVP Development at UCP; Warner Bros TV writer-producer Wendy Calhoun (Station 19, Empire); producer and former United Artists Lindsay Doran (Stranger Than Fiction); and Scriptnotes co-host Craig Mazin, who wrote Chernobyl and the last two Hangover films.

UCP also will host a pitch-prep panel called “My First Pitch” at 1 PM October 25 at St. David’s Episcopal Church. The panel will offer tips on approaching that first pitch and how to present to a room full of executives. UCP’s SVP Development Elise Henderson, will be joined on the panel by some of the studio’s top producers with whom they have first-look or overall deals including Patrick Macmanus (Happy!), Liz Sarnoff (Barry) and Andrew Miller (The Secret Circle).