Netflix has ordered a 10-episode third season of Atypical, its critically praised series from The Goldbergs writer/co-executive producer Robia Rashid and director/executive producer Seth Gordon. The renewal comes almost two and a half months after the release of the show’s second season.

Atypical, from Sony Pictures TV, is a coming of age story that follows Sam, an 18-year-old on the autistic spectrum as he searches for love and independence. While Sam is on his funny and emotional journey of self-discovery, the rest of his family must grapple with change in their own lives as they all struggle with the central theme: what does it really mean to be normal? Season two starred Keir Gilchrist (United States of Tara) as Sam, Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight) as his mother Elsa, Michael Rapaport (Justified) as his father Doug, along with Brigette Lundy-Paine (Margot vs. Lily), Amy Okuda (How to Get Away with Murder), Raul Castillo (Looking, Seven Seconds), Nik Dodani (Alex Strangelove), Graham Rogers (Ray Donovan), Fivel Stewart (Hansel & Gretel: Warriors of Witchcraft), Jenna Boyd (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) and Casey Wilson (Happy Endings). Casting for Season 3 has not yet been confirmed

In season two, Elsa and Doug faced the aftermath of their marriage crisis and Casey tried to adjust to her new school, while Sam prepared for life after graduation. You can watch the renewal video announcement and behind-the-scenes featurette below the story.

Mary Rohlich also executive produces alongside Rashid and Gordon, and Jason Leigh serves as a producer. Michelle Dean, who received her PhD from UCLA and worked at the UCLA Center for Autism and Research and Treatment before joining the faculty of CSU Channel Island, returned in Season 2 to help guide an accurate depiction of autism spectrum disorder, and David Finch (author of The Journal of Best Practices), who is on the spectrum himself, joined as the show’s autism advisor.