Visual artist Hebru Brantley has signed a blind script deal with Sony Pictures TV through his Angry Hero Entertainment production company and set his first project. Details are being kept under wraps. Eric Phillips will serve as producer on the project and oversee for Angry Hero Entertainment.

Collectors of Brantley’s work include LeBron James, Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, Lenny Kravitz, George Lucas, and Rahm Emanuel, among others. His painting, photography, video, and sculpture have exhibited worldwide, including London, San Francisco, Atlanta, Miami, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo, Hong Kong, as well as Art Basel Switzerland, Art Basel Miami, Scope NYC and Frieze London. He has collaborated with brands including Nike, Hublot and Adidas.

Brantley is currently developing his iconic Flyboy character with Gigi Pritzker and Madison Wells Media, as well as features Kankakee with Point Grey, and Hype with Peter Chernin, among others.

Brantley is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.