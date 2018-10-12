We’ll be seeing more of Ricardo Diaz on Arrow this season. Kirk Adevedo, who recurred last season as the drug kingpin and crime lord also known as Dragon, has been promoted to series regular for Season 7. It premieres October 15 on the CW.

A thorn in the side of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) in S6, Diaz saw Team Arrow launch an attack on him during the season finale in May, only to escape. FBI agent Samandra Watson vows to haul him in, however.

Arrow bid farewell to a pair of regulars last season: Paul Blackthorne, who had played Quentin Lance since the series’ launch in 2012, and Willa Holland, whose Thea Queen was forced to leave town in a March episode. Meanwhile, Holly Elissa, Michael Jonsson and Miranda Edwards are joining the series for Season 7 as the Lethal Longbow Hunters.

Based on the DC characters, the series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Beth Schwartz and Sarah Schechter. Arrow is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television. It moves to a new night this season after airing on Thursdays in 2017-18.

Green Arrow TV first reported the Acevedo news.