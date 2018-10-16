NBC dominated Monday among Big 4 broadcasters with The Voice (1.9, 9.85M) and Manifest (1.5, 7.53M) taking the Nos. 1 and 2 spots in both the demo and total viewers.

The singing competition series hung on to its previous week demo performance. Manifest slipped in that metric, but even so topped the 10 PM dramas, including ABC’s The Good Doctor (1.1, 6.97M) and CBS’s Bull (0.7, 6.34M).

Manifest inched up week to week in total viewers to take the night’s top spot among scripted dramas in total viewers, while tying Fox’s 9-1-1 (1.5, 6.16M) for scripted top spot in the demo.

9-1-1 climbed week-to-week in both metrics, following The Resident (1.0, 4.79M) which matched most recent episode.

CW’s Arrow (0.4, 1.42M) returned, down 33% in the demo and 7% in total viewers compared to last year’s October 12 premiere at 9 PM, though even in the demo and up 9% in total viewers compared to last season’s finale. CW followed that return, at 9 PM with animated special Constantine: The Legend Continues (0.2, 611K).

CBS’ The Neighborhood (1.1, 6.41M) and Happy Together (0.9, 4.76M), held steady in Week 3 on the air, after which Magnum P.I. (0.8, 5.42M), ticked down 1/10th; ditto Bull.

ABC’s Dancing with the Stars (1.0, 7.12M) matched previous weeks stat; The Good Doctor (1.1, 6.97M) dropped 1/10th week to week. Those shows’ numbers may decline when the dust settles owing to an NFL preemption in Milwaukee TV market.

Following primetime, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live kicked off its annual week of broadcasts from Brooklyn, hitting season high in the demo (0.6) and in households (2.1 rating), marking its second best ever Brooklyn Week start in the latter.

NBC (1.8, 9.08M) led the night, followed by Fox (1.3, 5.48M) in the demo and CBS (0.9, 5.95M) in total viewers. ABC (1.1, 5.73) ranked No. 3 in both metrics; CW (0.3, 1.02M) followed the Big 4.