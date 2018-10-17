Ben Lewis is joining the cast of the CW’s Arrow for a season-long arc after being introduced in Monday night’s season premiere as the future adult version of William “Will” Clayton, the son of Oliver Queen and the late Samantha Clayton.

The character was initially presented to Arrow viewers as a mystery man seeking Lian Yu, the island in the North China Sea where Queen (Stephen Amell) learned the skills that made him the show’s title hero. The climax of Monday’s episode revealed his surprising heritage during his unexpected encounter with Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) — but that only deepened the mystery since that meeting apparently takes place two decades in the future.

The character of young William Clayton has been portrayed since 2015 by Canadian actor Jack Moore, whose most recent Arrow appearance was last May in the Season 6 finale.

Lewis’ previous credits include Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World, The Handmaid’s Tale, Insecure, Designated Survivor, Suits and Chasing Life. He also wrote, directed and produced the short film Apart From Everything, which starred Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black). That was a follow-up to his first short film, Zero Recognition, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.

Lewis also wrote on the web series This Week Had Me Like and directed a music video for the band Tom Boy. He has also completed his first feature-film screenplay, More Than A Friend, which was co-written with Lauren Collins and will be presented in November as a Black List live-read in New York.