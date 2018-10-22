In her first major TV role since her co-starring turn as fan-favorite Shoshanna Shapiro on HBO’s Girls, Zosia Mamet has been cast opposite Ellen Page in Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City, its 10-episode limited series revival.

Based on the books by Armistead Maupin, this next chapter – Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City – follows Mary Ann (Laura Linney), who returns home to San Francisco and is reunited with her daughter Shawna (Page) and ex-husband Brian (Paul Gross), twenty years after leaving them behind to pursue her career. Fleeing the midlife crisis that her picture perfect Connecticut life created, Mary Ann returns to her chosen family and will quickly be drawn back into the orbit of Anna Madrigal (Olympia Dukakis) and the residents of 28 Barbary Lane.

Mamet will recur as Claire Duncan, a driven documentarian who has a burgeoning relationship with Shawna (Page) that catches them both off guard.

Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City is a Working Title Television and NBCUniversal International studios production for Netflix. Working Title’s Andrew Stearn, Liza Chasin, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner also executive produce. Michael Cunningham will serve as a consulting producer. It’s currently in production for a 2019 premiere.

Mamet starred for six seasons as Shoshanna on Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning comedy series Girls. She can next be seen co-starring opposite Andrew Garfield in A24’s feature Under The Silver Lake. Last April, Mamet starred in the modern anthology series Fabled, which she executive produced alongside her husband Evan Jonigkeit. The series, part of Refinery 29’s new original programming, premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, where Mamet also served as a member of the jury. She was also seen on stage last year co-starring opposite Norbert Leo Butz, Dolly Wells and Grace Van Patten in the Off-Broadway world premiere production of Hamish Linklater’s The Whirligig, directed by Scott Elliott. Mamet also is known for her work in Mad Men, Parenthood, The Kids Are All Right and a recurring guest role on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Mamet is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Weintraub, Tobin, Chediak, Coleman and Grodin.