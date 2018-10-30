Armando Nuñez has been handed an expanded new role at CBS. The veteran exec has been named President and Chief Executive Officer for the CBS Global Distribution Group and Chief Content Licensing Officer for the CBS Corporation.

This follows the departure of Scott Koondel, the 25-year CBS-Paramount veteran who was EVP and Chief Corporate Content Licensing Officer for CBS Corp, who is leaving to launch an independent production and distribution company that will be based at CBS Studio Center in Studio City under a first-look arrangement with CBS. It also comes after the retirement of domestic TV chief Paul Franklin after two years in the post.

The new role brings together Koondel’s role with Nuñez’s existing responsibilities for the first time, streamlining CBS’ content licensing, domestic syndication and international distribution in one division.

The announcement was by Joe Ianniello, President and Acting Chief Executive Officer, CBS Corporation.

In his new role, Nuñez will assume oversight of the Company’s content licensing to domestic and international distribution partners across all platforms: cable, broadcast television and on-demand services. He will be responsible for a growing portfolio of CBS-owned original content that airs on the CBS Television Network, The CW, CBS All Access, Showtime and non-CBS platforms, as well as a library of more than 10,000 episodes of programming.

Nuñez will also continue as head of CBS Studios International, which includes its worldwide distribution and format sales businesses with 11 channel ventures covering 109 territories, including CBS’ ownership of Network Ten in Australia and the global rollout of CBS All Access.

He will re-assume leadership of CBS Television Distribution, which produces and distributes syndicated series such as Entertainment Tonight, Dr Phil, Rachael Ray, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and Judge Judy. Previously, Nuñez led a combined CBS domestic syndication and international distribution group between 2012 and 2016 but has focused on the global business over the last couple of years.

Nuñez has been with the company since 1999 and assumed the role of President, CBS Broadcast International and Executive Vice President, CBS Enterprises in 2000 following the merger of CBS Television and King World Productions.

“CBS is a global premium content company. This reorganization establishes a focused structure for content monetization of our shows across all platforms, both domestically and internationally, under an accomplished worldwide distribution leader,” said Ianniello. “Armando is a best-in-class executive with strong client relationships on every continent and an impressive track record for creating business opportunities and distribution strategies that maximize revenue for CBS programming.”